Man and woman found shot to death inside Texarkana home identified

Texarkana, Texas police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on the 200 block of Connella Street.

Police say officers were sent to the home at 10:43 p.m. Sunday. The man and woman, identified as Endsley Robinson III, 38, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Patrice Danielle Williams, 34, of Texarkana, Texas, were found dead with gunshot wounds.

The victims’ bodies have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy. Detectives worked throughout the night and do not yet know a motive for the murders and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

