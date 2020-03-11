Man arrested for running naked in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was arrested after he was caught running naked down a street in Texarkana.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Stateline Ave. near Texas Blvd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department Trevor Payne was stopped after he was seen running down the middle of the street with no clothes on.

Payne was taken into custody and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Disorderly Conduct.

