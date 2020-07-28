Man arrested in Texarkana for DWI after crashing into Catfish King sign

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested for DWI after crashing into a Catfish King sign in Texarkana.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, on Monday night 23-year-old Eric Crouch ran into a utility pole, crosswalk control device, and a Catfish King sign.

Police said luckily Crouch walked away with minor injuries.

It is unknown if Crouch received his catfish combo.

