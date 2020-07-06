Man dies after vehicle falls from SW Arkansas bridge

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas man is dead after his vehicle was found in a creek below the Bodcaw Bridge in Lafayette County.

Deputies say they responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. early Monday morning. Deputies say they could see a truck in the creek that had an impact with the bridge.

Deputies say the body of Samuel Sessions of Paragould, Arkansas was found Monday afternoon about 30 yards from the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

