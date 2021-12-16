TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death and a woman was found injured at a Texarkana duplex Thursday afternoon after the couple’s children came from school and couldn’t get inside.

Police say the children, between the ages of eight and twelve, came home to find the door locked and no one would come to the door when they knocked. The children also tried to call their parents but no one answered. That’s when they called the police, who got in touch with the landlord.

Man found fatally shot, woman wounded in Texarkana duplex after kids call police to get inside. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Man found fatally shot, woman wounded in Texarkana duplex after kids call police to get inside. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Man found fatally shot, woman wounded in Texarkana duplex after kids call police to get inside. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Officers discovered the dead man and wounded woman after the landlord unlocked the door and let the officers inside to look around.

Police say it appears the man died from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael with what were described as serious injuries.