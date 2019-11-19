Man identified in Shelby County camp house fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found inside of a burned-down camp house early Sunday morning.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a call about a house being on fire in a remote location near 4084 County Road off FM 415. Authorities say the house was completely burned down when they arrived at the scene, and it was believed that someone was inside the home during the fire.

While deputies and investigators examined the scene, they soon found the remains of a man.

Police say they were able to identify the victim as Procoro Hernandez of Willis Point after gathering information from the caller and Hernandez’s car.

While speaking with the caller, SCSO learned that Hernandez was seen the day before and he was going hunting that afternoon.

Investigators concluded that the fire started from a wood heater in the front of the house.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Tracy Broadway performed the inquest and Taylor Funeral Home took in Hernandez’s body.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.