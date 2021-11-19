Man killed in fiery Texarkana crash identified

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver killed in a crash in Texarkana Saturday morning has been identified.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the driver has been identified as 21-year-old Brenden Lomax, of Atlanta, Texas.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Wood Streets, and that when they arrived, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames.

Texarkana Texas Fire Department firefighters were able to put out the fire, only to discover Lomax’s body inside the vehicle.