Man stabbed to death in Bogata, Texas

BOGATA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A verbal altercation that broke out at a home in Bogata, Texas leaves one man dead.

According to the Bogata Sheriff’s Department, yesterday evening the 38-year-old johnny Goforth stabbed and killed the victim whose name has yet to be released.

The incident happened at 510 South Howison St. in Red River County. The investigation is on-going but an arrest was made on the scene.

Goforth was booked with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.