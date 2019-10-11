Man hit, killed by train in SWAR identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was struck and killed by a train overnight in McNeil, Arkansas has been identified.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Reginald Renaldo Harper was fatally struck near the Oak Street intersection of the Union Pacific Railroad in McNeil early Friday morning.

Police say they arrived at the location around 12:59 a.m. Harper’s body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

