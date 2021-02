TEXARKANA, Texas (KTLA/KMSS) – A murder suspect remains behind bars at the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday.

Officials said Marques Thompson, 20, is being held without bond on a probation violation and two felony charges out of Arkansas.

Thompson’s bond has been set at $1 million on a murder charge. Police said he’s responsible for the shooting death of Nichlos Muldrowin the Oaklawn Village parking lot last month.

A judge also set bond at $100,000 for Thompson on an aggravated assault charge.