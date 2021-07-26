Man wanted deadly road confrontation in Texarkana turns himself in

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Miller County earlier this month has turned himself in to police.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department,19-year-old Jacarious Johnson of Texarkana, Texas, turned himself in at the Bi-State Center on Monday just after 3 p.m.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th Street. Police say they received around 11:20 p.m. about shots being in the area and when they arrived at the scene, they found Brown and another person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 33-year-old Aaron Brown.

He was arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail, where he was booked in on the active warrant for the charges of Murder in the 1st degree and aggravated assault.