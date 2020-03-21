Marine Veteran evicted due to inability to work in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marine Veteran said his inability to work due to COVID-19 precautions led to his eviction today. Residents at the Sands Motel said they’re asked to pay their rent on a weekly basis.

Veteran Alex Brown said he informed the motel manager about his situation, but he said he was still told to leave today. Now, Brown said, he’s homeless.

“People shouldn’t be put out because they can’t go to work. Because they’re being told not to go to work. It’s different if you don’t go to work and you want to be lazy but when you’re told not to go and you have no way to pay your bills then something should be done about it,” said Jewell Scott, whose brother lives at the motel.

An employee at the motel tells us they will talk with their property manager about arrangements. As of now, their payment is still due each week.

On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency suspension of residential eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. some residents at the Sands Motel say they’re contacting the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Texarkana to see if they can get help.=

