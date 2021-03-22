Masks no longer required in ETX courthouse; officials refuse to pay after ransomware attack

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Bowie County Commissioners Court voted to no longer require masks to be worn in the courthouse or county-owned buildings.

Officials said people can now make their own decision on whether to wear a mask. Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell, who voted against the move, encouraged people to continue to take precautionary measures. “There are still a number of folks that have not been vaccinated, and so I think that we need to try to continue to use common sense and follow the health guidelines, and that’s to wear a face covering and social distance,” he said.



Howell added that COVID-19 numbers are significantly lower in the area. “We have made a tremendous reverse of our trend, the COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations are dramatically down from two months ago, and you know, it’s looking really good. So, I’m optimistic that we’re out of the woods, but won’t say totally, because they’re still talking about a possible, another surge, but so far, we’re looking good,” he said.

After a brief, closed executive session, KTAL NBC 6 News asked Howell about the status of the ransomware attack that has been affecting county operations since late 2020. Howell said that Bowie County is about two weeks away from a full recovery, and that officials opted not to pay the ransom. “I will say the county was fortunate, we did have a good cyber liability insurance policy that covered ransomware, and if we’d have had to pay a ransom, we would’ve had some insurance coverage for that. But, nobody wanted to pay ransom. I think that’s just rewarding bad behavior when you do that. So, we made the decision early on, that we didn’t want to pay ransom, and the more we got into it and analyzed what we had, what we didn’t have, it became obvious that we felt like we could get our stuff back without any major loss, and the loss was the time. We were dead in the water for about six weeks.”

Commissioners also presented former Bowie County Sheriff James Prince with a plaque of appreciation. Prince recently retired after serving as sheriff for 20 years, the longest of any sheriff in the county’s history.