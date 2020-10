TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People are invited to get a free COVID-19 test this Saturday, October 31.

The testing is scheduled to take place at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 3900 Union Rd. in Texarkana, Ark from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Organizers say you don’t have to have symptoms and there is no out of pocket expense.

For more information, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.