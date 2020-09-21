Mass flu clinic underway in SWAR; free COVID-19 testing also offered

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive thru, mass flu clinic is taking place all week in Texarkana.

The event is being held at the Miller County Health Unit, at 503 Walnut Street. Hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. At other health units across Arkansas, state officials said the flu vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine, and appointments aren’t required. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

“This year it will be especially important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist. “This is mainly for two reasons: You don’t want to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The second reason is because flu vaccinations can go a long way to keeping people out of the hospital. And we want to decrease the number of hospitalizations in Arkansas as much as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health officials said annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. People of all ages can get the flu, but certain people are more likely to have serious health problems with it. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups also get a vaccine, not only to protect themselves but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose their loved ones to the flu.

State health officials said that some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the flu shot and a low fever or slight headache. Reasons to skip the flu vaccine include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. However, people with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.

The flu is easily spread through coughing and sneezing or by touching something with the virus on it, such as a doorknob, and then touching the nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu, but the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.

The Miller County Health Unit has also been conducting free COVID-19 testing and continues to do so. You don’t have to have any symptoms to get tested, but an appointment is recommended. For more information, call (870) 773-2108.

Miller County officials said the health units hours will change next week in an effort to be more flexible to the public. Starting the week of September 28, 2020, the clinic’s hours will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. every weekday except Tuesday. Tuesday’s hours will be adjusted to 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.