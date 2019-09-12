Maud PD to hold weekend fundraiser to buy new equipment

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police usually serve and protect, but this Saturday in Maud, Texas, they’ll be serving up barbecue, too!

Maud Police Chief Jim Grisham said they need money for equipment. He added that the department has a very old computer system that can’t run programs that are being used by law enforcement across the state. “We need the camera system in the car, communications are always going on. We do not have the slack that if anything happens, to try to get it fixed.”

Grisham adds that Maud is currently not eligible for many grants because of a three year penalty for not complying with reporting mandates. He said the department is in compliance now, and is a year and a half away from having that penalty lifted.

The goal for fundraising is in the thousands. “Just to bring us up to date with what we need right now, somewhere between six and eight thousand dollars total is needed. Now, I realize that we are not gonna be able to raise that much this weekend,” Grisham said.

He said there are also plans for a gun raffle soon.



Plates available this Saturday will include loaded baked potatoes and brisket sandwiches for $8. You can pick one up on Main Street in downtown Maud from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, September 14.

