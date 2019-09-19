McCurtain Co. detective: suspect visited scene before murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are new details in the arrest of a McCurtain County man, accused of murdering his fiancee.



Brian McMahon is accused in the death of his fiancee, Roxie Faizy. She was reported missing in January. Her body was found in March, bound with a logging chain in a creek. “It was actually wrapped, zip tied to both wrists, and wrapped around her body and zip tied to one of her legs,” said McCurtain County Detective Devin Black.



For months, investigators said they’ve been combing through thousands of pages of information gathered from cell phone providers. “We were able to show that both Roxie and Brian were in their residence at the same time. Roxy’s phone shut off, Brian left, and Roxie, she was never heard from again,” said Black.



Authorities add that information gathered from google places McMahon at the creek outside of Valliant where Faizy’s body was found. “It showed Brian going to the crime scene the day before Roxy was killed on January 24. It then shows him coming back and revisiting the crime scene,” said Black.



NBC 6 covered news of Faizy’s disappearance in early March. McMahon spoke with us on camera on March 12. When asked what he thought happened to Faizy, he replied, “I think she met somebody and went away with them.”



The interview was recorded about a week before Faizy’s body was found.



When asked if there was something he would like to say to Faizy if she happened to be watching our news story when it aired, McMahon replied, “Call your daughter.”



Faizy’s daughter reported her missing and lives in Canada.



McMahon faces a charge of first degree murder. Late Thursday afternoon, his bond was set at $2 million.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.