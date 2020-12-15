McCurtain Memorial Hospital administrators place propositions on spring ballot

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hospital administrators say they’re planning to appeal to voters again in 2021 after ballot measures for a new hospital failed last month.

McCurtain County Health authorities still have hope of breaking ground on a new hospital in the near future. For this to happen, hospital CEO Brad Morse says, three tax propositions on the ballot need voter approval. During the 2020 election in November, the propositions failed to get enough votes.

“The hospital right now, it doesn’t from the outside look that bad. But, from the inside, it’s built-in on wetland. So the water kind of bubbles up through the hospital,” said Morse.

Morse says one of the reasons the measures, including a property tax, may not have passed is because voters may not have understood all the legal terminology.

“So we’ll see how we can work the numbers to kind of change that around,” said Morse.

Local officials say after 50 years, the McCurtain County Memorial Hospital is due for an upgrade. Morse says having a brand new hospital could bring more jobs to the area.

“It doesn’t meet all the modern codes of what hospitals need to be. And in order for us to bring in more industry, In order for us to bring in more medical professionals, they have to want to come to a nice place,” said Morse.

Morse says it should cost about $45 million to build a new hospital. He says that’s more than two times cheaper than renovating the current hospital.

“I would hate for this hospital to get to the point where it had to shut down because of the facility,” said Morse.

Hospital officials want to build a new hospital on land donated by a local educational center if they can get the support of voters. Healthcare administrators hope to add the three revised propositions on the ballot in the spring.