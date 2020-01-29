McLeod school district morning prayer for veterans

MCLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2020, McLeod School District ushered in a new tradition. Students and staff now begin every Wednesday with a prayer to honor veterans.

Every Wednesday morning, the McLeod school district, local pastors, and members of the community meet at the flag pole to pray for our country and share stories about veterans. McLeod high school’s principal says the goal is to teach respect for our country.

“Patriotism in a lot of ways has kind of went to the wayside. They don’t really understand what it means to show respect for our servicemen and women, Show respect for our flag. Things of that nature” said Jennifer Lance, McLeod High School Principal.

In addition to praying for the soldiers who are currently defending our country, the district is collecting items for care packages. Mcleod currently has four former students deployed.

“Things such as trail mixes, beef jerky, lens wipes, Baby wipes. Different things like that., That we can compile into care packages to send overseas,” said Lance.

Principal Jennifer lance said power and prayer can impact our country and bring back the unity Americans had right after September 11, 2001.

“As long as there’s two or more of us gathering here at the flag pole we’ll continue to have a prayer on Wednesday mornings for our country, for our leaders, and for our servicemen and women.”

Students and staff at McLeod said they hope this new tradition will inspire other districts in the area to focus on rebuilding an understanding of patriotism.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.