Medical Professionals warn people about the dangers of frostbite

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been decades since Texarkana has seen weather like this. Now, many families are taking advantage of the rarity by playing outside.

Medical professionals want to warn you about how much time you’re spending outside. They say it can lead to severe consequences like frostbite.

Texarkana’s Local Health Authority says, “Well, frostbite is a natural protective mechanism of our blood flow and blood vessel system to protect our core.”

Dr. Young says freezing temperatures and winds of fifteen miles an hour increase your chance of frostbite. The condition mostly affects your fingers, toes, ears, and nose and comes in three stages.

“Progression of the start of frostbite starts with something called chilblains. That’s where you’re out playing in the wintertime and maybe get red cheeks. Then there’s frostnip. And that’s where it actually starts turning white and may not have the same sensation. Now to frostbite, now frostbite is a very very emergent condition,” Dt. Young.

To prevent frostbite, health officials recommend wearing gloves, layering clothes, and waterproof gear. He also stresses the importance of not popping any blisters. It could lead to infection.

“With frostbite, you lose not only get the blanching at first. Whiteness that goes to eventually a kind of a blueish. Then you can get blisters that fill with blood then you lose all sensation, So you have death and destruction of the skin, the muscles, the nerves underneath,” said Dr. Young

Dr. Young says if you think you have frostbite you should rapidly re-warm the area.

“The worst consequence of frostbite is actually losing that limb and the tissue around it,” said Dr. Young.

If you are spending some time outside medical professional recommend that you come inside every thirty minutes to warm-up.

Doctors say warming your cold limbs with extremely hot water can be dangerous. If you’re unsure, they recommend seeking medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

