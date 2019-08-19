Miller Co. bridge work set to begin Tuesday

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Road crews in Miller County, Ark. are expected to begin replacing a bridge on Tuesday. The structure was damaged by flooding in the spring.



Extensive erosion was found underneath the bridge on County Road 41. Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said the price tag to replace the structure is $240,000.



Earlier this month, the county was awarded a $125,000 hazard mitigation grant from the state to help with the cost. “This bridge will be longer and higher than the bridge that’s there now. It’ll be 50 feet long and about three to 6 inches higher that the current bridge,” said Harrison



Work is expected to take three to four weeks.

