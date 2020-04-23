Miller Co. EOC releases COVID-19 update; 33 confirmed cases, 14 recoveries

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that Miller County has had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries, according to an update from the Miller County Emergency Operations Center.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced upcoming decision dates; With May 4th the target date to begin lifting restrictions, the following announcement dates for directives on the following businesses & groups.

April 29 – Restaurants Decision

April 30 – Gyms Decision

May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision

May 4 – Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision

Miller County EOC says the dates are not opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.

“It will take the continued discipline of STAYING HOME, social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks for us to successfully reach the goal of May 4th. Together, we can do this!”

The Lansdell Family Clinic is offering another COVID-19 Drive-Thru screening on April 29 in Trinity Baptist Church Parking Lot located at 3115 Trinity Boulevard. Officials say residents can enter the church parking lot near Four States Fair Parkway, and follow the designated traffic route.

Lansdell Offering in Clinic Testing; Located at 3809 East 9th street, is now offering COVID-19 testing in the clinic, with test results in 24-72 hours. Contact them at 870-330-4385 for more details.

Visitor Screening Tool

Have you:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

COVID-19 Guidance and Resource Links AR Department of Health https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/ AR Department of Education http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/ AR Division of Emergency Management http://www.adem.arkansas.gov

