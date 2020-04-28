Miller Co. EOC releases COVID-19 update; 34 confirmed cases, 16 recoveries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that Miller County has had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries, according to an update from the Miller County Emergency Operations Center.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced upcoming decision dates; With May 4th the target date to begin lifting restrictions, the following announcement dates for directives on the following businesses & groups.

April 29 – Restaurants Decision

April 30 – Gyms Decision

May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision

May 4 – Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision

Miller County EOC says the dates are not opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.

“The Miller County Emergency Operations Center will continue to follow all directives from Governor Asa Hutchinson concerning the upcoming soft openings scheduled in the coming weeks,” the EOC stated Tuesday.

“These impending openings may not coincide with the Texas directives already in place and will require Miller County residents’ cooperation. Once all directives are stated we will further inform you of new procedures.”

Visitor Screening Tool

Have you:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

COVID-19 Guidance and Resource Links AR Department of Health https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/ AR Department of Education http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/ AR Division of Emergency Management http://www.adem.arkansas.gov

