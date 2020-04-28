Chad M. Garland Tax Services
Miller Co. EOC releases COVID-19 update; 34 confirmed cases, 16 recoveries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that Miller County has had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries, according to an update from the Miller County Emergency Operations Center.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced upcoming decision dates; With May 4th the target date to begin lifting restrictions, the following announcement dates for directives on the following businesses & groups.

  • April 29 – Restaurants Decision
  • April 30 – Gyms Decision
  • May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision
  • May 4 – Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision

Miller County EOC says the dates are not opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.

“The Miller County Emergency Operations Center will continue to follow all directives from Governor Asa Hutchinson concerning the upcoming soft openings scheduled in the coming weeks,” the EOC stated Tuesday.

“These impending openings may not coincide with the Texas directives already in place and will require Miller County residents’ cooperation. Once all directives are stated we will further inform you of new procedures.”

Have you:

  • Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days
  • Cough/Shortness of Breath
  • Pneumonia/Flu-recent
  • Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days
  • Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset
COVID-19 Guidance and Resource Links
AR Department of Healthhttps://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/
Centers for Disease Controlhttps://www.cdc.gov/
AR Department of Educationhttp://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/
AR Division of Emergency Managementhttp://www.adem.arkansas.gov

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

