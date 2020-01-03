Miller Co. health officials say you can still protect yourself this flu season

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller Co. health officials urge those who haven’t received a flu shot to do so soon, as the state reports widespread activity and the number of deaths in Arkansas rises to 13.

The state reports that more than 1,100 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus just this week and it’s believed there are many more unreported cases.

Health officials are most concerned with those considered high risk, including the elderly, young children and those with pre-existing conditions. “It is not too late to take the flu shot. The flu shot is still the best protection against the flu. It’s not perfect, it may not keep you from getting the flu, but it will possibly keep you from going into the hospital,” said Miller County Health Unit Administrator Sandy McGough.



Flu shots are still available at county health units with no out-of-pocket expense. Nationwide, 22 pediatric deaths have been reported so far this season. Flu is now widespread in 39 states.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.