Miller Co. to consider supporting quest to bring in new industry

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller Co. Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee agreed Monday night to place an item on the upcoming agenda that if passed, would financially support an economic development group in its quest to bring a heavy industrial company to the area.



Next Monday, members will consider a plan to contribute $250,000 a year for the next 5 years toward the AR-TX Regional Economic Development Inc.’s plan to acquire a large parcel of land. Economic development officials want to get the land shovel-ready for companies that may be interested in locating in the area. “The whole aim is to be competitive,” said AR TX REDI CEO Rob Sitterly.



“To get businesses here we need to be turn-key, we need to own the real estate, we need to have control of the real estate … so that we can get businesses here and we are ready to go,” said Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison, who supports the measure.

Sitterly said his group is already looking at two major tracts of land, one in the southern portion of Miller Co., the other in the northern part, as a mega site. He added that educational opportunities in the Texarkana-area make the local workforce strong. “We’ve got great schools, from community colleges to universities that train kids to do exactly what we need to when it comes to building things,” Sitterly said.



Miller Co. Sheriff Jackie Runion told the group, from a law enforcement perspective, the best way to keep crime down is to make sure folks have jobs.

Sitterly praised Miller Co. and the city of Texarkana, Ark. for their forward-thinking. He said the city recently committed to $230,000 a year for the next 5 years in support of the same initiative being presented to quorum court members. “I’m very thankful for the support of Miler Co. and the city of of Texarkana, Ark., they’ve been amazing to work with,” he said.

