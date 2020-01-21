Miller Co. town hall meeting set for Tuesday night

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elected officials plan to hold a town hall meeting with Miller County residents Tuesday night, Jan. 21, in Fouke.

Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said she hopes the meeting will open a dialogue with those who have questions about the way the county works and how funds are spent.



Harrison said she’d also like input from residents about where they’d like to see improvements in the county. “I want to be able to answer their questions. I plan on being well-equipped when I get there, I’ll have budgets and everything I think I’ll need to answer their questions … we all believe in transparency. There’s a lot of questions being asked, there are several things going around on social media that we’d like to address. “



The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fouke Community Center on Red Cut Road.