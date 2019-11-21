Miller County: 10-year-old student arrested, accused of threatening staff with knife

FOUKE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 10-year-old student was arrested by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon for allegedly making threats toward a school staff and throwing a knife at them.

According to MCSO, it happened at Fouke Elementary School around 3:40 p.m. Deputies were called to the school and when they arrived, the student was already detained by staff members and the weapon was secured. No one was injured by the child or the knife.

The 10-year-old boy is being charged with aggravated assault and 2nd-degree battery, both felony charges.

Investigators were able to reveal that after being involved in an altercation with family, the student withdrew a knife and threatened school staff before throwing the weapon.

While the Fouke School Resource Officer has primary jurisdiction on the campus, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

