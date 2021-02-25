Miller County asking for volunteers to clear flooded courthouse

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County is calling out for help from the community to clear out the courthouse, which was flooded last week when the pipes burst during a winter storm that brought frigid temperatures.

The flooding and the damage it caused made it impossible for business to continue inside the courthouse.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison says the 55,000 square foot building must be empty by the beginning of next week and the county needs volunteers to help move furniture.

“Its a lot of stuff to move,” said Harrison. “I mean, you’re talking about everything from your three circuit judges to your prosecuting attorney’s office. All the files.”

If anyone is interested in helping, you can contact the judge on Facebook. Due to severe water damage, phone lines aren’t working.

Daily courthouse operations will continue at the Landmark building on Stateline Avenue.