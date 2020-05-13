Miller County Correction Center approved for meritorious good time policy

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- The quorum court in Miller County approved a meritorious good time policy on Monday.

According to Miller County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mark Lewis, the policy is required by state law. It was set in place to prevent any overcrowding for inmates sentenced to Miller County Jail.

Detainees will be able to receive merits for good behavior while in the custody of the miller county sheriff that could lead to reduced jail time.

“A detainee sentenced to the miller county jail for .. as a general rule of no violent offense

may accrue good time, based on good behavior, following the rules policies and procedures,” said Lewis.

Lewis says the jail is currently under population with no incidents associated with COVID-19.

The plan is set in place but has not yet been implemented. According to the deputy, it is up to the sheriff to decide when it will begin.

