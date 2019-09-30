Miller County deputies investigating after infant found dead, twin injured

Child death investigation

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation is underway in Miller County after sheriff’s deputies found a seven-month-old dead and its twin injured.

Miller County Sheriff Jackie Runion said the twins were found by deputies responding to a call at a home on County Road 9 near Fouke, Arkansas, Friday morning.

The surviving twin was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

