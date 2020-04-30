Miller County EOC releases COVID-19 update; 34 confirmed cases, 24 recoveries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday that Miller County has had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries, according to an update from the Miller County Emergency Operations Center.

According to the EOC, beginning Monday at 8:00 a.m., the Miller County Courthouse will begin to ease restrictions in that all offices, except the Circuit Judges, will be open to the public for business. Only the South Handicap entrance will be assessable and expect to be screened (temp) prior to entering. All Circuit Court Judges will continue business by appointment only.

With regards to the previously held press conference of the Joint OEM, which included Miller County, concerning the recommend curfew for the City of Texarkana, this recommendation is no longer in place.

The following announcement dates for directives on the following businesses & groups.

May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision

May 4 – Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision

The above are not opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.

The Miller County Emergency Operations Center will continue to follow all directives from Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health concerning the upcoming soft openings scheduled in the coming weeks.

The Miller County EOC says the drive-thru screening on Wednesday was a success. The Lansdell Family Clinic tested well over 200 people from the local area. Lansdell will continue all COVID-19 testing at their office located at 3809 East 9th Street. Contact 870-330-4385 for further information.

The upcoming press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Training Room, 1st floor of the Bi-State. Information on the Governor’s current directives will be discussed.

The Miller County EOC requests all businesses within Miller County to recognize and adhere to directives provided by the Governor’s office and Arkansas Department of Health.

Visitor Screening Tool

Have you:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

COVID-19 Guidance and Resource Links AR Department of Health https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/ AR Department of Education http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/ AR Division of Emergency Management http://www.adem.arkansas.gov

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.