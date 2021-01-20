Miller County EOC warns residents about low doses of COVID-19 vaccines

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Office of Emergency Management is warning residents about the doses of vaccines running low in the area.

On Wednesday, the Office of Emergency Management says each location started with 500 doses. As of late Tuesday, each drug store only had about 100 doses left.

To qualify for to the vaccine in Phase 1b, you must be at least 70-years-old or older, work in Kindergarten through 12th-grade education, or work in the field of agriculture.

“We want to make sure that they are adequately vaccinated that way they can perform their duties,” said The Director of Emergency Management, Joe Bennett.

The vaccine will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis. For those who qualify, you must register online at the College Hill Drug Store here.

The Director of Emergency Management says Texarkana, Arkansas Walmart’s online registration is down so you have to call (870) 772-1501.

Bennett says Miller County is expecting a second round of vaccine shipments some time next week.

Officials say the number of COVID-19 Cases has dropped from 174 cases every 10 days to about 85. however, authorities say Arkansas could be in Phase 1b until the beginning of April.