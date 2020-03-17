Miller County holds emergency meeting to approve ordinance for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday night, Miller County, Arkansas held an emergency meeting to ensure employees are granted time off to be with their children during school shutdown.

Now that Governor Asa Hutchinson closed all public schools in the state of Arkansas, Miller County officials put an ordinance in place to allow employees to receive their pay without interruption. This ordinance went into effect immediately.

“This ordinance, say like a new employee that may not have but four days of vacation, they can stay home with their children for the ten days. Like when school is out. And they will be paid for the full ten days but like their vacation or sick days will be in the negative and they can pay that back,” said Cathy Hardin, Miller County Judge.

However, if the employee is infected with the COVID-19 virus the county will pay them for their time off work.

