Miller County Investigator makes outstanding felony warrant arrest

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Miller County Investigator has made an arrest following an outstanding felony warrant for breaking or entering.

MCSO says investigator Cody Hensley, coordinated with the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, to locate 37-year-old, Josh Upchurch of Miller County Feb. 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release received this afternoon the arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division.

Upchurch is a suspect of additional theft investigations and investigators say charges are pending.

Upchurch is currently being held in the Miller County Detention Center without bond.