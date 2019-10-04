Miller County investigators working to identify body found hanging

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a corpse is found hanging in a wooded area.

Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said a passer-by discovered the body off Highway 71 south of Texarkana and reported it to authorities Wednesday afternoon. The corpse appeared to have been in the area for several months, Lewis said.

A death investigation is open and ongoing, and Lewis said there does not appear to be any indication the death is the result of any criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office is working with several state agencies to make a positive identification of the person. Lewis said they’ve eliminated missing person cases and are fairly confident they’ve identified the person, who they don’t believe is a local resident.

DNA test results are needed to confirm the identity.

