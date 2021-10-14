Miller County Juvenile Detention Center short on Corrections Officers, set to hold job fair

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Juvenile Detention Center is set to hold a job fair Thursday in hopes of shoring up staff shortages due to COVID-19.

Administrator John Wilson says the detention center has been short-staffed since January due to the pandemic and is looking to fill Correctional Officer positions.

“We’ve had people have to double up,” Wilson said. “We’ve had people work so much overtime and everything because you can’t get anybody to fill in.”

The job fair will be held at the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center at 2200 Bankes Rd. on October 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 870-773-3776.