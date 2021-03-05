Miller County looking for volunteers for vaccination clinic

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) -Miller County is in need of volunteers for Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Arkansas High School.

The Office of Emergency Management is looking for licensed medical professionals to help administer the vaccine. They’re also looking for residents to help direct traffic and work check-in lines.

The Office of Emergency Management Director, Joe Bennett says, the goal is to vaccinate 1,500 to 2,00 people on Saturday at a rate of 175 vaccines per hour.

Bennett says in order to get the vaccine, you have to be registered and receive a confirmation by both phone and email.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with people not answering the phone due to an unknown number when the pharmacy tried to call them. So that’s why we’re having to email first and then following up with a phone call,” said Bennett.

If you are 65 and older or over the age of 18 with a chronic illness, you qualify for this round of vaccine distributions. This includes poultry, education, and agriculture employees.

The clinic is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Arkansas High School gym. You can sign-up to be on the waitlist on College Hill Drug’s website.