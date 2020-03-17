Miller County Officials discuss COVID-19 outbreak

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County officials gathered Wednesday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and medical supplies.

Medical professionals say they have seen an increase in traffic due to COVID-19 testing since Bowie County announce it’s first presumptive case Tuesday afternoon.

According to healthcare workers they are using necessary items like masks, gowns, glasses, and gloves a lot quicker than they expected. The county is now looking for ways to replace those items.

“We’re getting to a point where we’re starting to exhaust those resources that we have on hand because we only have a limited supply. When you run out of that you have to seek assistance from other resources,” said Director of Miller County OEM, Joe Bennett.

According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Harrison, Miller county has been placed on a waiting list to get more supplies.

The city says the counties of Bowie and Miller have combined joint forces to share and make joint decisions regarding Texarkana.

A briefing is set for tomorrow afternoon to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates.

If you are a local business and have been impacted by COVID-19, click here.

Click here for resources, updates, local closures, and cancellations.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.