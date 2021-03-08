Miller County officials to consider new equipment for roads

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The recent winter storm left its mark on roads across Miller County.

Monday night, local officials are set to decide on some new equipment to help with road repairs.



Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said the storm made the potholes across the county even worse, and crews are doing the best they can with the equipment they currently have. “The roads were already wet. So, when it went from being wet down in all those crevices in the road and then freezing, it’s the same thing as putting a coke in your freezer. It explodes, and so, that ice lifts the pavement up, and when you drive on it, you’ll see it falling apart in little pieces,” she said.

Members of the Miller County Quorum Court are set to decide on Monday night whether to purchase more, updated equipment for the road department, including a grader and two dump trucks.

Harrison said she has declared a state of emergency in Miller County because of storm damage. She added that if approved by the governor, the declaration should help pay for some road repairs along with damage to the courthouse.