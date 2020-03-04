Miller County prosecutor Stephanie Potter Barrett wins election

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Arkansas, Miller County Prosecutor Stephanie Potter Barrett won the election to fill the number two spot on the court of appeals for District 4.

As a prosecutor, Barrett said she has convicted about 600 criminals.

As a judge, she said she plans to promote conservative judicial principles and write fair and respectful opinions.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough. I’ve met so many wonderful people throughout this state during this campaign and it has just been very encouraging. And I really enjoyed it,” said Barrett.

Barrett defeated her opponent, Emily White, with over 56 percent of the votes.

