Miller County quorum court looking to cut 15 percent from 2021 budget

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee is looking to make a 15% cut in their 2021 budget.

Judge Cathy Harrison says that percentage is higher than normal. Some departments are asking for larger salaries and more expensive equipment.

The estimated budget total is about $18.6 million dollars. There are two main funds that make up this amount. The county is looking to cut from the 11.4 million dollar account labeled “other funds”.

“By law, you can only anticipate 90 percent of your anticipated for next year. So if everyone cuts about 15 percent we’ll be fine,” said Harrison.

The county plans to recoup money lost from paying employees during the COVID-19 shutdown through the CARES Act. Harrison says they hope to get back about $1.4 million in funds.

Harrison says the committee will begin meeting on Tuesday night. It could take up to 14 days to finalize and approve the budget for the upcoming year.