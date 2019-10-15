Miller County Republican Committee hosts Arkansas Governor

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several members of the Miller County Republican Committee gathered at the Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Center to hear Gov. Asa Hutchinson encourage everyone to vote.

Hutchinson stressed the importance of participating in not only the presidential elections but the gubernatorial elections as well.

According to the governor, the unemployment rate is down to 3.4%, which is the lowest in Arkansas history. About 65 thousand people moved out of poverty and into work.

A goal four-year governor Hutchinson is to focus on decreasing the individual income tax rate. He plans to move it down to 5.9%.

Decreasing the tax rate wasn’t the only thing Hutchinson mentioned. Over the next four years, Hutchinson wants to increase teacher pay by $4,000.

Those are a few of the many goals. Nonetheless, Hutchinson encourages everyone to vote.

