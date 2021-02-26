Miller County residents rally together to clear courthouse

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community of Miller County is rallying together to help clear the courthouse after the winter storms left behind destruction.

“Really, I’ve lived in Miller County for 60-years, and to walk in the Miller County Courthouse and to see the destruction and devastation we’ve seen here is just unreal,” said Rowdy Green, Miller County Sheriff’s Department.

The 55,000 square foot building was underwater over the weekend when the pipes burst, making it impossible for business to continue inside the courthouse.

“They’re just wanting to help get our courthouse back where it used to be. Get our lives back to normal,” said Green.

County officials say the entire place has to be empty by the top of next week so cleanup can begin.

“A lot of it’s going into the new Landmark. A lot of it’s going into storage. You can look around if you walked into a lot of the offices and the sections and the different stories,” said Green.

Inmates and local businesses are assisting with the move. Now, the county is asking the community to lend a helping hand.

“It’s a blessing to all of us to see the community come together. The people in Miller County and even outside of the county,” said Green.

If anyone can help, contact Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison on Facebook.