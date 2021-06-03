Miller County, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce launches new ACT work-ready program

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County has partnered with the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce to launch a new work-ready program to encourage economic development in Texarkana.

People in this area can finally take advantage of the “ACT Work-Ready” program that’s implemented to help Texarkana’s workforce. The goal is to encourage businesses to relocate to this area.

“They want to know that we have the workers that we can provide to them,” said Director for Business Retention and Expansion, Robin Bass.

“Those are not just ready to work but they’re also certified. And they’re certified in certain assessments and credentialing processes.”

Not only could this benefit companies but having more businesses could create new job opportunities for local residents.

“They’re going to say well do you have enough employees there? Is there someone I can hire to do the job,” said Bass.

Bass says the Chamber of Commerce wants to partner with local schools to encourage students to get work-ready certified. The certification is nationally recognized.

“It gives you a leg up when you go to apply for a job. So an employer or company here doesn’t have to require it but they can recommend it or recognize it,” said Bass.

Bass says it takes two years for a community to be listed as a work-ready area. Texarkana is more than halfway to achieving that title.

Bass also adds, “We are just at the very beginning of making some major changes in our workforce here in Texarkana.”

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce hopes to launch this same initiative in bowie county soon. For more information visit the ACT Work-Ready website or contact your local economic development office.