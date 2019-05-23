Missing Hempstead County man found dead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travis Jackson [ + - ] Video

SARATOGA, Ar. (KTAL) - An Arkansas man has been found dead after reports say he went missing.

Police found Travis Jackson Tuesday morning in a truck located on its side in the woods near South Lake Road.

Family members said he suffered from COPD and was on oxygen.

Police say his son-in-law told them he found him as he was headed home and saw something reflect in the woods.

Police say Travis' truck left the roadway and hit a small group of trees that appeared to have caused the truck to flip on its passenger side.

Coroner David Peters arrived and pronounced Travis dead at the scene.

