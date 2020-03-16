Mission Texarkana serving meals out of trailer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Downtown a group that supports the homeless and underserved is continuing their everyday duties in a different way.

Mission Texarkana says they’re following CDC guidelines and serving all meals outside of the building as a preventative measure.

For the next 8 weeks, Mission Texarkana is serving sacked meals out of a trailer. Anyone in need is welcome. The limit is one meal per person.

“We want them to know we’re here for them. We’re here to respond. To at least alleviate two meals a day,” Cody Howard, Mission Texarkana Executive Director.

Mission Texarkana is located at 620 West 4th Street in Downtown Texarkana, Texas.

