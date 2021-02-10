Mission Texarkana set to provide warming stations for homeless this weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to dipping temperatures, Mission Texarkana is setting up warming stations for the homeless this weekend.

The stations will have hot coffee, as well as blankets, sleeping bags, sterno, gloves, coats, socks and other cold weather supplies for those living on the street.

According to a post on Mission Texarkana’s Facebook page, “it seems every time the temperatures dip like this, we see frost bite and death.”

People who wish to help Mission Texarkana “demonstrate love and grace during this extreme cold weather by donating cold weather supplies by dropping them off at the Mission, 620 W. 4th Street.

Financial contributions also are welcomed. Donations may be made through Mission Texarkana’s website, missiontexarkana.org or dropped off at the Mission.