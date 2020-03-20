More COVID-19 cases confirmed in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say there is now a positive case in Cass County. Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks said this case was not travel-related. This is being considered “community-spread. Officials said that a person is being quarantined.

In Texarkana, Texas, bars, and restaurants are set to close tonight at 11:59 p.m. That’s by the order of Governor Greg Abbott, but the community is encouraged to keep supporting local restaurants by using the take-out option.

People are also encouraged to leave that 20-percent tip when picking up.

“When everything is over and we have this pandemic behind us please come back and patronize these businesses. And also those that may be having fundraisers for servers and other things please donate to those causes as well,” Bobb Bruggeman, Mayor of Texarkana Texas.

On the Arkansas side, Mayor Allen Brown announced the closing of Public Works. They will be operating by-appointment-only going forward.

In Miller County, Judge Cathy Harrison is asking local businesses to consider donating any supplies that first responders can use. That includes personal protective equipment, cleaning equipment, and water.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.