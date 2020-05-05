More downtown living space in the works for Txk

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local developer has plans to renovate a downtown building that’s over a century old.

David Peavy wants to make the former Texarkana National Bank building, a portion of which was constructed in 1914, new again. “It’s a treasure hunt to see and refigure out what was in the craftsmanship that was there then,” he said.

There’s a demand for more living space downtown, Peavy said, and he plans to redevelop this building into luxury apartments. “The walkability is something people grade now on apartments,” he said.

Peavy is also renovating the former Ritchie Grocery building on the Arkansas-side, which is now known as 1894 City Market. He said condos in that building are now at 83 percent occupancy. He describes that space as more eclectic.

At the old bank building, which is located at the corner of Broad St. and State Line Ave., there’s much work to be done. Peavy is currently looking for investors to help finance all the work. “We gotta put sprinkler systems in, fire alarms systems, we’ll have to basically make it into a modern building,” he said.

Another big selling point of the property, Peavy said, is the view. Standing on the roof of the building, one can see all the way down State Line Avenue, almost to Interstate 30. Looking in another direction, Peavy added, “We can see the Domino mill way down there about 12 miles away,” he said, pointing to smokestacks in the distance.

The 10 story building also sits just feet from the Arkansas state line. “When you’re upstairs, you actually look out the window and it’s an optical illusion that part of the building is in Arkansas,” he said, smiling.

Parking won’t be a problem at this building, according to Peavy, as there’s a parking garage just steps from the building. “In the 1960’s, they added the motorbank up the street with the parking garage which would be able to feed parking to this building,” he said.

Peavy plans to pull back a portion of the building’s facade on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m., in hopes that will help get the property placed on the National Register of Historic Places.