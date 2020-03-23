1  of  2
Breaking News
LDH Region 7 Dir.: Coronavirus now community-spread in Caddo Parish First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
Live Now
Statewide COVID-19 town hall with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

More ETX patients virtually visiting with doctors

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Many doctors are encouraging the use of virtual visits, also known as telemedicine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local physicians said that patients can supply vital information to their doctor by taking their blood pressure and temperature at home. “It minimizes people contacting other people, interacting with other people, and reduces the chance of a virus to spread,” said Collom & Carney Clinic Chief Information Officer Robert Haley.

Officials at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana said if patients don’t have access to a smartphone, they can also access a doctor over a computer that has a camera.

“With the smartphone, we can look into the throat, and there’s a lot of visual information that you can gather. If it’s a mother, that has a sick child, again, we can get a pretty good look at the tonsils and everything, the cameras on the phone nowadays are really fantastic,” said Dr. Lawson Kile, who specializes in family practice at Collom & Carney Clinic.

To schedule a televisit with Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, you can call (903) 614-3300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss