More ETX patients virtually visiting with doctors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Many doctors are encouraging the use of virtual visits, also known as telemedicine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local physicians said that patients can supply vital information to their doctor by taking their blood pressure and temperature at home. “It minimizes people contacting other people, interacting with other people, and reduces the chance of a virus to spread,” said Collom & Carney Clinic Chief Information Officer Robert Haley.

Officials at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana said if patients don’t have access to a smartphone, they can also access a doctor over a computer that has a camera.

“With the smartphone, we can look into the throat, and there’s a lot of visual information that you can gather. If it’s a mother, that has a sick child, again, we can get a pretty good look at the tonsils and everything, the cameras on the phone nowadays are really fantastic,” said Dr. Lawson Kile, who specializes in family practice at Collom & Carney Clinic.

To schedule a televisit with Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, you can call (903) 614-3300.